Swiss National Bank Sells 15,800 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $80,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.7 %

LH stock opened at $214.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.