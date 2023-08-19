Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Juniper Networks by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,082,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,611,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares in the company, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $871,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.