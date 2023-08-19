Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $84,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE opened at $105.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

