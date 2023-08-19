Keybank National Association OH Has $1.56 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $368.96 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.44.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

