Swiss National Bank Sells 46,400 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $81,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CGI by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in CGI by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

GIB stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. Analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

