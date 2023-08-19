Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 213,194 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,194 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Syneos Health worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after acquiring an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 446.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,601,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,807,000 after buying an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Syneos Health

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.