Tredje AP fonden Purchases 3,980 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

International Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.