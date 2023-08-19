Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.55 Million Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 700.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,317 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of iQIYI worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 0.62. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

