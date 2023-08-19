Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after buying an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,745,240. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.13.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.0 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $291.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

