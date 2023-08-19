Tredje AP fonden Trims Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 331,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 34.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 127,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

