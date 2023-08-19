Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

