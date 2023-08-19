Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 665.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,905 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.10.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

