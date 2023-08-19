Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $146.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

