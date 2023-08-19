Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,675 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 31.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Roblox by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter worth $675,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Roblox by 400.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,376,192 shares of company stock worth $48,475,650 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.04.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

