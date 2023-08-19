Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 66,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

