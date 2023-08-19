Insider Selling: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) EVP Sells $127,118.52 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) EVP Leah K. Dawson sold 83,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $127,118.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yellow Stock Performance

YELL opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.79. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Get Yellow alerts:

Institutional Trading of Yellow

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 23,639.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Yellow by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Yellow

About Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.