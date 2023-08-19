Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $20,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

