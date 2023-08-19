Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRL stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.20.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

