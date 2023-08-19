Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,391 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in APA by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

