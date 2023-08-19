Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.97 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.31% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $18,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,715. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

