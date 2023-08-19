Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $154,000 Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Leonardo DRS Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DRS opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.90. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.51 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

