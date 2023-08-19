Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferguson by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ferguson by 31.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG opened at $155.30 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

