Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $230.94 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,057 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

