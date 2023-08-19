Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $16.68 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $125,169,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 114,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after acquiring an additional 761,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Incyte by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 535,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Trading Down 0.3 %
Incyte stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.04. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
