Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,406 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.25 and its 200 day moving average is $137.67.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

