Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,290 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $53,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 80.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.0 %

AJG opened at $220.55 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $167.93 and a 1-year high of $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.52.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

