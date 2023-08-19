Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Raised by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1,125.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73,122 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,189,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

COLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

