Spire Wealth Management Has $389,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $133.58 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.73 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average of $123.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

