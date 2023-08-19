Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,524 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 638,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Wynn Resorts worth $71,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,350 shares of company stock worth $241,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is -625.00%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

