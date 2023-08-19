Spire Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 6,422 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,422 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,665.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Mizuho cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $871.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.61 million. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.