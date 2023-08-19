Analysts Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $171.74

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.97.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -72.07 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,111 shares of company stock worth $15,337,106 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its stake in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.