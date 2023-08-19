Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

