Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 11,185 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 788.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

