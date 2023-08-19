Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 63,899 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 361.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $49,054,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,102,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NYCB stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

