MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after buying an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

