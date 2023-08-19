Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 5,700 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 440.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

