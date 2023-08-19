Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $788,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Insulet from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Insulet stock opened at $205.11 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $204.26 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.19. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

