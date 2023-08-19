Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 928.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,627,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $242,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.0% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $32,672,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.53.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

