Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 395,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 222,953 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,951,320,000.

Get Global X FinTech Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FINX opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.28 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

(Free Report)

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.