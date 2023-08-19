Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,313 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 325,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KeyCorp by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.83 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Citigroup increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

