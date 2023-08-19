UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 608,101 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $23.43 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

View Our Latest Report on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.