Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $846,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,949,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $97.49 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $112.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

