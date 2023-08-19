Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 153.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

