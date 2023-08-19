iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,462,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $34.54.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.