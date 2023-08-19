Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.0551 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

