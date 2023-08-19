Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 39,577 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 77.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,577 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

