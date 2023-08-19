Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 164,100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $349.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.22. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

