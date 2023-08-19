WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCC. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $346,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $45,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $1,450,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in WESCO International in the first quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WESCO International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:WCC opened at $152.61 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.08 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $2,579,626. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

