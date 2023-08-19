Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $23.41 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.0544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

