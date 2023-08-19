Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,518 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 153,509 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 245,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 119,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0497 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

